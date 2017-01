The couple tied the knot at Former Buck Press Building in Olla Balm, Bubuashie

Veteran Y FM presenter H, better known as ‘Norkus’ or “Soulman” tied the knot wth his partner Lydia on January 1st.

This milestone took place at the Former Buck Press Building in Olla Balm, Bubuashie and was attended by family, close friends and well wishers alike.

Currently hosts the Mydweek Madness on YFM Wednesday nights Norkus has also dabbled in acting and once represented the country on MNET’s Survivor Africa (Panama) reality show.