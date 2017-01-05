Unpaid Volta Contractors Threaten to Takeover Projects

Secretary of the Association, Emmanuel Afetorgbor reading the press statement

The Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors in the Volta Region has given the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government up to Friday, January 6, 2017 to pay their outstanding monies or else they would take over the various projects.

According to them, government, particularly the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), owes them over six months arrears.

Some of the contractors, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, noted that government owes them to the tune of over GH¢1,000,00.

The contractors made this known at a press conference held in Ho last Wednesday to express their dissatisfaction with what they termed the lackadaisical attitude of government and the GETFund in paying them for projects they had legally undertaken.

Six Months Arrears

The leadership of the Association said although government has gleefully taken credit for the projects, it has failed to make payment.

The Secretary of the Association, Emmanuel Afetorgbor, said that the members pre-financed many of the government projects executed in the health, education and other sectors with loans from various financial institutions, which are currently chasing them.

Banks Chasing Contractors

He explained that most of these locally based contractors depend on loans from the banks and interest accrues on the amounts borrowed.

To this end, the contractors, who sacrificed to execute these projects, stand the risk of liquidation and loss of their livelihoods. This is due to the inability of the government to pay for the completed projects. This action by government has rendered most companies redundant, Mr. Afetorgbor disclosed.

No Delayed Interest and Threats

It’s interesting to note that government does not pay interest on delayed payment in the building, the contractors revealed.

The group therefore resolved to lock up all such projects should the government fail to pay the outstanding monies by the close of Friday.

“The association of building and civil engineering contractors is therefore giving the government an ultimatum to pay up monies owed its contractors by Friday, 6th January 2017 or members would have no option than to go lock up the facilities or block roads they sacrificed to construct for which the government is taking all the credit.”

From Fred Duodu, Ho

([email protected] )