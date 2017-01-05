Two injured in bloody Muslim, Christian clash at Kenyasi

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Two persons have suffered machete wounds and several properties destroyed following violent clashes between Muslims and Christians at Kenyasi Abirem New Town in the Kawbre East District of the Ashanti Region.

According to Ama Monyimah Intsiful of Kumasi-based Agyenkwa Fm, the whole fight was triggered during a football gala between the Christians and Muslims in the community aimed at fostering unity.

While one of the games was in session, a player who committed an offence was yellow carded twice and therefore per the rules of the game was expected to leave the pitch.

One Asante who was refereeing the game however refused to enforce the rule leading to agitations from the other side amidst being accused of bias.

This resulted in an abrupt closure of the game with heated verbal exchanges among supporters of both parties leading to fisticuffs.

“Asante was later attacked by one of the aggrieved groups and in the process some TV sets, decoders and satellite dishes were destroyed. He went and massed up his supporters who also launched a retaliatory attack at his opponents”, she narrated.

The injured have since been taken to a health post at Kenyasi for treatment while security has been stepped up at the community to avert further clashes.

As at press time, there was uneasy calm in the area with armed police men patrolling various suburbs in the area.