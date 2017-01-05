Songstress NanaYaa throws support behind Worlasi’s VGMA ‘boycott’

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 January 2017

Source: yfmghana.com

2017-01-05

Nana Yaa

Soul songstress Nana Yaa who recently premiered her ‘Yen Sa’ single as new year gift to her fans has chimed in on the ongoing Worlasi-VGMA chatter.

Yesterday, Worlasi tweeted to his 4400 followers;

“WorlArmy abeg make you no use your credit vote gimme 4 VGMA.Ago organise some shows this year save the credit money buy tickets.THANK YOU.”

WorlArmy abeg make you no use your credit vote gimme 4 VGMA.Ago organise some shows this year save the credit money buy tickets.THANK YOU. — WorlasiGh (@worlasigh) January 3, 2017

As expected the WorlArmy rected and a notable contribution was that of songstress Nana Yaa.

She replied to Worlasi; “That’s all .?.after some of us wasted all the energy .. for best female vocals they gave it to someone I would kill a billion times over…”

Nana Yaa is currently promoting her new single Yen Sa which produced by Kwame Yeboah.