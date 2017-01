Music of Thursday, 5 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-05

play videoSarkodie

Hip-life artiste Sarkodie has released a song featuring Akwaboah ‘Kokooko’ on his Facebook page



in honour of the late Dasebre Dwamena.

The multiple award winner, used this opportunity to also express his deepest condolences to the High-life legend



Dasebre Dwamena’s family.

Listen to the song here: