Onaapo singer Dee Aja afraid to visit Kumasi after 2016 election

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-01-05

Dee Aja

Ghanaian musician Dee Aja who is known for the hit NDC campaign song Onaapo says he is afraid to visit Kumasi even though the 2016 general election is over.

The singer who was seen on most NDC campaign platforms says his life is at stake due to his political affiliation. Dee Aja speaking to MzGee of Joy News revealed that he has had many invites from the Garden City for shows but he has turned them down because it is the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party.

Giving reasons for turning down the offers from Kumasi, the Onaapo singer stated that he would love to honour the invitation but many people in the city hates him so he has to be careful in order to save his life.

He continued to say that he is very cautious when stepping out of his house because he believes he has created enemies for himself after endorsing NDC.

When MzGee asked if he has regretted campaigning for president Mahama, he replied that “no no no.”