Ocquaye is Speaker! Osei Owusu, Babgin to assist

Minutes after mid-night Friday, Prof Mike Ocquaye will be proposed and most likely sworn-in as Speaker of Parliament for the Seventh Parliament of the 4th Republic.

This was confirmed by Joe Osei Owusu who himself has been proposed for a First Deputy Speaker role and will be sworn-in tomorrow.

With a unanimous endorsement from the caucus of the Majority in Parliament, which in the next few hours will shrink into minority, Alban Bagbin has been elevated to the position of second Deputy Speaker and will most likely be sworn-in as well.

Per Parliamentary practice, the Majority will propose two names for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker role hoping to get the support of the House and be voted for.

With the lopsided Parliament, it will be a spectacular oddity for the two Speakers not to be sworn in by the overwhelming majority.

The Minority will also propose its Second Deputy, hoping the Majority will accept their proposal and vote for him

The confirmation of Prof Ocquaye, Osei Owusu and Bagbin come days after lobbying, speculations as to who will steer the affairs of the House for the next four years.

These confirmations and the swearing in of the personnel also effectively ends the tenure of President John Mahama whose second term bid was terminated in a horrendous election defeat.

Speaking to Joy News’, Evans Mensah, the incoming First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu said he never hoped for a career in the Legislature but for the interest of the party and the development of the country he will give off his best.

He has been eying for a job in the executive arm of government.

The Executive is where my hopes were. I never thought I would have a career in Parliament,” he said.

“It is not what I want but what the team believes deems fit,” he pointed stating that as Deputy Speaker he will firm but fair in the discharge of his duties.

He said there is a real desire to see a new image of Parliament and do well to check the actions of the executive.