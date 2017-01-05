NDC Loots State Coffers – Konadu

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

THE INCOMING New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration may face challenges in its first few months in office apparently due to lack of funds and resources to work with.

This is because the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government led by President John Mahama, is reportedly going all out to dissipate the state coffers as the party prepares to hand over power to the NPP on Saturday, January 7.

Leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, made these observations yesterday in Accra when addressing the media.

According to her, after looting the state coffers to support its campaign activities leading to the December 7, 2016 general election, the NDC government continues to cream off every pesewa in the kitty.

The former first lady expressed doubt as to whether any funds will be left for the incoming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led NPP government to operate with.

“All of us saw that they (NDC) were cleaning the coffers for their campaigns. Let’s see what is left for the NPP to do their work,” she said.

She lamented the fact that even in its last days the government remains unconcerned about the plight of Ghanaians.

Mrs. Rawlings claimed that the suffering Ghanaians have been going through over the last four years of Mahama’s administration as a result of corruption and mismanagement could be likened to the hardship that the masses underwent in 1983.

According to her, Ghanaians demonstrated to the world that they were tired with everything that was negative under the NDC administration by voting out the party on December 7, 2016.

The NDP has therefore called on President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo to prosecute every case of corruption already unearthed and those to be unearthed.

“While the Fourth Republican democracy provides a combined human-centered liberal social development, our governance space was being occupied by looters of state coffers, completely out of touch with the ordinary people,” the General Secretary of the NDP, Mohammed Frimpong, said in a statement.

“The NDP shall cooperate in every effort to rid the nation of corruption, graft, profligacy and wanton dissipation of public funds that undermine our human development,” he added.

BY Melvin Tarlue