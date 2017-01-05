Multiple Commendations Greet Akufo-Addo’s Preliminary Appointments

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo’s appointments have earned the praise of analysts who say his appointees inspire confidence in the incoming administration.

While some analysts have sought to single out specific designations for praise, others have looked at the appointments collectively, however, all of them have arrived at the same verdict: so far so good.

Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday announced key appointments for the Presidency and National Security ahead of his inauguration as Head of State on January 7.

On the list of the President-elect’s preliminary appointments are Akosua Frema Opare, a 69-year-old development consultant and a labour and employment expert as Chief of Staff and Nana Bediatuo Asante, a 53-year old lawyer, as Secretary to the President.

Also, Victor Newman, a 69-year old Economist, Consultant and Financial Research Analyst, has been appointed Director of Research at the Presidency.

Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, a 39-year old Development Planning, Project Management, and Policy Specialist, has been appointed as Political Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor.

Even when some of the names on the President-elect’s appointment list were just rumours, a former rector of the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adae, said the incoming government is likely to have a very experienced cabinet.

“It seems he is on his way to put in place one of the most excellent cabinets Ghana has ever had from the little names which have been dropped here and there,” he had said.

The most recent commendation has come from Dr Bossman Asare, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Speaking on current affairs programme, PM Express, on Wednesday, Dr Asare notes that Nana Akufo-Addo is sending a clear message that he is “really serious about leadership”.

“When you look at these appointments you can see a blend of the old guards and fairly new people who have also joined the political frame,” he said.

This blend, according to the lecturer, is a good approach that is likely to infuse both experience and energy into the incoming administration.

“They [appointees] have the academic qualification and the experience is also there to match the portfolio they are being given,” the lecturer told show host, Malik Abass Daabu.

He said Akosua Frema Opare, who becomes the first female Chief of Staff, has what it takes to even unite New Patriotic Party (NPP). Dr Bossman foresees the incoming Chief of Staff working to bring on board suspended executives of the party — Paul Afoko, Sammy Crabbe and Kwabena Agyepong.

Furthermore, the host of Good Evening Ghana, a current affairs programme on Accra-based Metro TV, Paul Adom Otchere, has also said Akosua Frema Opare’s appointment is a demonstration of gender boldness by Nana Akufo-Addo.

Security Analysts, Dr Samuel Anning has also lauded the President-elect’s appointment of Dr Kan Dapaah as Minister-designate for the Security Ministry, a portfolio that had been scrapped since 2008.

Dr Anning said the return of the Security Ministry signals the return of the rule of law within the security sector.

He said the portfolio will ensure that a minister is held accountable for the activities in the security sector.

Other security appointments include Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere, a Military Engineer, as National Security Advisor. A Security Expert and former Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) Director, Joshua Kyeremeh, has been also been named the National Security Co-ordinator.

Dr Bossman Asare says Nana Akufo-Addo will now have to ensure that he leads his team to give off their best, a task he sees him executing without breaking a sweat.

-Myjoyonline