 MP Sues NDC Supporter For Defamation

Queenstar Maame Pokuaa Sawyer

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist at Agona East Constituency of the Central Region, Julius Ven Middley, would soon appear before the Agona Swedru High Court over a defamation charge.

According to a writ filed by Cab-Addae and Associate on December 19, 2016, Middley was said to have categorically stated on a WhatsApp chat group by name Agonaman Platform that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East, Queenstar Maame Pokuaa Sawyer and the regional chairman of the party, Ben Allotey Jacobs, were given monies and other resources for last year’s electioneering campaign in the region but the two failed to release them for the campaign. Middley was said to have asserted that that was the reason for the awful performance of the NDC in the December elections, especially in the Central Region.

According to a statement of claim, the NDC activist is a teacher and stays at Nsusososo in Agona Swedru.

It noted that Mrs Sawyer, who is also the outgoing deputy Central Regional Minister, has been greatly injured in her credit and reputation and has been brought into scandal, odium and contempt.

The plaintiff therefore, prayed for an order of the court to compel the defendant to retract the comments.

Though the case has not yet been called at the court, the defendant claims he has enough evidence to support his claims and ready to face the MP in court when the case is called.

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast

