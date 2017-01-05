Man, 60 Burnt To Death In Gas Explosion

One person lost his life when a cylinder he was using in his home exploded at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region caught fire and exploded.

Sixty-year old Abraham Akwasi Addae Amankwaa was burnt to death after attempts to turn off the regulator on his gas cylinder failed. The gas cylinder exploded after he had finished heating soup.

“After he had finished heating the food, he tried to turn the regulator on the cylinder off but that was no successful so he tried to put the fire off but wasn’t successful and the fire spread catching up with him in the process…his nicker was the first to catch fire, he rushed to climb a burglar proof but the gas exploded…,” a brother of the deceased told Adom FM’s Isaac Normeyo in an interview.

According to the brother, the people around who heard his groaning tried to help him but they were not successful in their attempts either.

“We tried to help rescue while he was burning but we couldn’t do anything, even one of our brothers who tried sustained injuries and is currently on admission at the hospital…,” he added.

Jacobu Queenmother, Nana Konadu Yiadom who is a sister to the deceased express shock at the incident that killed his brother who divorced his wife some weeks to the 2016 Christmas.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue.

