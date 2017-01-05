Mahama must apologise to Rawlings for NDC's embarassing loss – Sam Okudzeto

Sam Okudzeto, Former president of the Ghana Bar Association

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) is asking President John Mahama to render an apology to ex-President and founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings.

Sam Okudzeto says the outgoing President in his last State of the Nation Address Thursday must express regret for the way in which caused the NDC an embarrassment in the just ended December 7 elections.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News’ Favour Nunoo Wednesday, he argued that Mr Mahama’s loss constitutes a vote of no confidence on his leadership.



Mr Okudzeto advised the outgoing president not to be lured into running as a presidential candidate of the party in 2020.

According to him, although the 1992 Constitution which prescribes two four-year term limits for presidents, it would be politically unwise if Mr Mahama runs as he can only govern for one term, which will be a continuation of his first term in official which ends on January 7.