Kafui Danku shows off post-birth figure

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 January 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-01-05

Kafui Danku

Popular Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku, who moths ago posed while heavily pregnant, has delivered. These post-birth pictures show her in her quintessential grace, toasting to bright prospects in 2017.

Since participating in the Miss Ghana pageant 2004, she has gone on to star in, and will several local and international awards including Best New Actress (Ghana) at the City People Entertainment Awards 2013, Best Supporting Actress of the Year (Ghana), City People Entertainment Awards 2014, Entertainment Person of the Year award (All Africa Media Networks Awards 2014), Pan Africa Distinguished Achievers Awards 2014, Best Supporting Actress of the Year (Extraordinary People Awards 2015), and Best Lead Actress (Afrifimo Awards 2015).