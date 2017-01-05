DKM repayment limit now GHC10,000

Business News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

File photo

Another batch of payments is underway for customers of the defunct DKM Diamond Microfinance Company.

The Registrar General’s Department, which is the official liquidator, has tasked Pricewaterhouse Coopers to execute the payments.

Initially, payments made to clients did not exceed GHS3,500, but this has been reviewed. Customers who invested below or up to GHS10,000 will have all their monies back while those who invested more will be paid GHS10,000 and later given the balance.

However, a local representative of PricewaterHouse Coopers, Darren Owusu McDaniels, revealed on Tuesday, January 4 that he had no knowledge concerning the factors that led to the increase in the amounts being disbursed.

“That one I will not be able to know because we are just facilitating the payment exercise. We just follow the process brought to us from our people in Accra and make sure everything is in order. I will not be able to tell what went into the raising of the threshold.”

Mr McDaniels said everything was being done to resolve all the challenges associated with the process.

“Initially, some of the challenges we were facing was some people not seeing their names in the list that came out. Others too did not have their expectations met after coming to collect the monies, but we have explained everything to people better so everything has been cleared and it is running smoothly,” he told Joy FM.