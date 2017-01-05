China fortifies parliament with $280,000 security gadgets

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

Parliament of Ghana

Ghana’s parliament has taken delivery of over $280, 000 worth of security equipment from China.

The modern security gadgets are expected to enhance the security features of parliament in light of the increasing threat of terrorism across the globe.

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Sun Baohong, who made the presentation at Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday December 4, said some experts from China would help in the installation of the equipment, which comprises three X-ray scanners, three sets of walk-through metal detectors, 100 sets of handheld metal detectors, and a human body security detector.

“These facilities have been put into application and will play an important role in the security protection work,” the Chinese ambassador added.

On his part, Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho thanked the Chinese government for the security tools.