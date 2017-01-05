Brutalised, ignored! 31-year-old bedridden after police shooting six years ago

Justice is yet to be served a 31-year-old man bedridden for six years after he was hit by a stray bullet fired by an angry police officer in 2011.

Stephen Arthur is paralysed from the waist down and has been on admission at the Police Hospital at Cantonment, which serves as his home.

The police Constable who was angry with the victim for failing to give him a “Christmas gift” fired into a vehicle, an action that has left Mr Arthur paralysed for life.

Doctors at the Hospital say he has urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, erectile dysfunction and has his muscle power reduced.

Their judgment was that Mr Arthur would be “permanently dependent for the rest of his life,” adding there is no hope of regaining lost functions in his muscles, kidney and anal.

The Attorney-General’s Department has failed to pay a compensation to him after it agreed to an out-of-court settlement in February 2013.

The Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) condemned the Constable’s action, but before punitive measures could be taken, he absconded.

The Service took care of the medical bills of Mr Arthur and put him on a monthly allowance of GHC500. No compensation package has yet been given him since 2011.

The allowance was not given him in December, 2016. No explannation has yet been given for that.

In an interview with Joy News’ Ernest Manu Wednesday, Mr Athur said he has been unable to eat because of what he described as the neglect he is suffering in the hands of the police.

“For now my condition is bad, I am not feeling happy. I am passing through a lot because I can’t move now. The wheel chair I sit to move around is broken down,” he said.

He said his family members have stopped visiting him after learning his condition might not get any better. “I am here alone,” he let out tears, adding, but for the courtesies of some nurses he would not get some things.

Mr Arthur said he has been told the Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor is yet to sign his compensation package. “I want him to do that for me.”

Asked what he would do with the package if approved, he said he would “start a new life.”

Mr Arthur is obviously an unhappy man. “I am tired of lying in bed.”