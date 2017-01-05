Anane Bows Out

Dr. Richard Anane announcing his departure from parliament

AFTER SERVING as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, for 20 years on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Richard Anane is no longer going to represent his constituents in the legislature as he prepares to step down on Friday.

A public function was held at the Police Training School at Patase where Dr. Richard Anane officially announced to his constituents that his 20-year service to them as MP had come to an end.

Several groups and individuals in the constituency, including assemblymen, women groups and the aged, attested to Dr. Anane’s effective leadership style and separately presented citations to him.

Dr. Anane, in his statement, thanked the chiefs, assemblymen opinion leaders, church and Muslim leaders as well as the people of Nhyiaeso for giving him the honour to serve them for 20 years as MP.

During that long time, he said with the support of his constituents, he managed to bring total transformation to his people, spanning from his days as Bantama MP and later as Nhyiaeso MP after the division of the Bantama Constituency.

According to Dr. Anane – who once served as Roads and Transport Minister during the President Kufuor-led NPP administration – areas such as education, roads, health, electricity, water and other vital sectors witnessed massive transformation when he was MP for the area.

He stated that he had laid a solid foundation with the able support of his constituents, expressing the hope that his successor would also work tirelessly to continue the development agenda.

The outgoing MP, who currently serves as Vice Chairman of Network of the African Parliamentary Committees on Health, announced that thousands of brilliant but needy students in the constituency had benefitted from a scholarship scheme that he set up.

In 1997 Dr. Richard Anane served as the ranking member for Food and Agriculture in parliament. He was later appointed a minister when the NPP won political power in 2000.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi