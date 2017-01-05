Akufo-Addo’s security structure ‘shrewd’ – Boakye-Gyan

General News of Thursday, 5 January 2017

Major Osahene Kwadwo Boakye-Gyan

The new national security hierarchy laid down by President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is excellent because it addresses a loophole in the country’s security structure, Major Osahene Kwadwo Boakye-Gyan, a spokesperson of the defunct Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), has said.

Mr Akufo-Addo, in a press conference Wednesday January 4, announced, among others, Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere as National Security Advisor in his administration with National Security Coordinator going to Joshua Kyeremeh.

He has also appointed Albert Kan-Dapaah as Minister-designate for National Security and Victor Newman Director of Research.

Maj. Boakye-Gyan said the creation of the Ministry of National Security was very apt because it would lead to better administration of the security apparatus of the country.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom, on Accra100.5FM on Thursday January 5, he said of the security appointments: “This is a move in the right direction in the sense that when you look at the constitution, it is only a minister who can go to ask for money for security operations; the security coordinator hasn’t got the ministerial status to be asking for money for their activities, and that brings about confusion in the security system in Ghana. Now that we have got a minister, that problem can be addressed. It is a very shrewd move and I appreciate that.

“Secondly, when we talk about security, it is big sector with so many organisations under it. You talk about a security coordinator who coordinates a number of agencies within the security outfit – the BNI, and so many others – and so if you do not have somebody with a status of a cabinet member, the reporting line will be problematic.

“The security advisor, technically, works with the president and so he doesn’t have the cabinet status and so he needs to go through some people to get his budget. But when you have a minister at the top who will manage all problems relating to security before it gets to the president, it will ensure a smooth security system.

“This is a loophole that has been worrying me for some time now and this s the first time we have been able to resolve the contradictions, and I think it is a shrewd move.”