President John Dramani Mahama with President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has toured the seat of government, the Flagstaff House, today, Wednesday January 4.

He was guided on the tour of the edifice by the outgoing president John Dramani Mahama as part of the transition process.

Mr Akufo-Addo will be operating from the Flagstaff House after he is sworn into office on Saturday January 7, 2017.

Preparations are far advanced for the inaugural ceremony.