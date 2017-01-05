32 killed in motor accidents on Christmas and New Year eve

Thirty-two people were killed in 161 motor accidents nationwide during the Christmas and New Year period.

Twenty of them died between December 24 and 26, 2016 while the rest were recorded in the days leading up to January, 1, 2017.

At least, 239 vehicles, including 134 private cars were involved in the accident which saw the Greater Accra Region leading the pack with 53 cases.

Ashanti Region recorded 32 cases with five deaths with Upper East Region recording no deaths in three accidents.

Staff Officer at the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Emmanuel Adu Boahen revealed this to Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

He is worried at the increasing number of accident cases recorded over the yuletide, compared to last year figures.

Twenty-three people were killed in motor accidents involving 288 vehicles over the same period in 2015.

This comes as the Police Motor Traffic and Transportation Department intensifies the campaign against drink-driving.

The police with the support of National Road Safety and other stakeholders have introduced a programme dubbed “Twa Kwan no Mu”.

DSP Adu Boahen attributes road traffic crashes to careless and inconsiderate driving, speeding, overloading, drink driving, among others.

The “Twa Kwan Mu” campaign is an initiative sponsored by Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, National Road Safety Commission, Police Motor Traffic and Transportation Department and other stakeholders. It is aimed at checking drunk-driving among motorists.