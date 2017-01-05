105-Year Old French Cyclist Sets World Record

A French cyclist, Robert Marchand has managed the rare feat of cycling the longest distance in an hour at the age of 105.

The French cyclist managed 22.547km (14 miles) at the national velodrome, taking the top spot in a new category – for riders over 105.

Mr Marchand earlier set the record for those aged over 100 – 26.927km – set in 2012.

He insists he “could have done better”, but missed a sign showing 10 minutes to go.

“I’m not in such good shape as I was a couple of years back,” he told AFP news agency.

“I am not here to be champion. I am here to prove that at 105 years old you can still ride a bike,” he said.





