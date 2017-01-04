Zoomlion cleans Accra ahead of presidential inauguration for free

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Zoomlion cleaning some areas in Accra

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has embarked on a massive street public cleansing exercise of major communities within Accra and Tema to welcome the New Year and prepare for the inauguration of the 5th Government of the Fourth Republic of Ghana on 7th January.

The exercise which is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility,involves works like:

Weeding road medians

Sweeping of Kerbs and streets

Desilting of gutters and drains

Painting of kerbs

Decoration and general beautification of major streets, interchanges and roundabouts in Accra and Tema

Massive cleaning and decoration of the event grounds- Independence

Square-by washing the hanging umbrella, the grounds and painting all the stands among others.

Some areas being covered by the exercise are the major ceremonial roads from the Adenta through Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout through the Airport, 37 Military Hospital, Flagstaff house, Roman ridge to the Independence Square.

There are others working from the Mallam area, through the N1, Achimota, Kawokudi, Kanda, Nima highway, Circle Dansoman and most of the sub metropolitan areas of the city of Accra. Additionally, similar exercise is taking place in Tema and its environs as well as some major markets and lorry parks in the city.

Mrs. Florence Larbi, Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited explained that, the company took it upon herself to undertake this exercise at no cost to the government despite the huge financial investment.

She noted that, as good corporate citizen, it sees the exercise as a way of uniting the nation after the elections fever by doing away with all the partisan insignia on the major streets and rebrand with the national colors which servesto unite us as a nation.

“As the leader in integrated waste management service delivery we deem, necessary to lead the way in ensuring that the city of Accra and its environs are kept clean, green and healthy for the teeming visitors who will be attending the landmark inauguration of the 5th Government of the fourth Republic of Ghana”.

She explained that hundreds of Zoomlion operatives have been deployed to the streets to undertake the exercise, while commending the general public for the support so far given to the operatives to make the exercise smooth.

So far, massive washing, painting and tree wrapping has already started at the Independence Square, Osu, Madina Zongo area.

A lot of work has also gone on in the Ashiedu Keteke sub metro, in Ayawasu East, Ayawaso West and Okine Koi North and its environs.

Mrs. Larbi encouraged Ghanaians to continue to support the efforts of Zoomlion in keeping our communities clean, green and healthy, stating that a clean city is a shared responsibility.

She also pledged Zoomlions commitment to ensuring that our city becomes clean even after the inauguration.