Why Sarkodie thinks EL is no better rapper than he is

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: extremegh.com

2017-01-04

Sarkodie and E.L

There is this African proverb which says that, “When a blind man says he will throw a stone at you, he probably has his foot on one.” Sometimes when two people argue over a particular subject, they have good reasons why they do that.

Sarkodie and EL used to be very good friends few years ago. They used to record tracks together and post pictures of each other during studio sessions.

All of a sudden, everything changed. They started battling for the rap title and then it went further to recording songs indirectly to ‘diss’ each other.

I have pondered on this subject and has concluded on certain reasons, hence this article. Friends know each other very well since they spend time to talk and share some few secrets.

When Sarkodie and E.L used to be good friends back then, i’m sure they knew each other’s weaknesses and strengths. The smarter one would have worked relentlessly to outwit the other with his weakness.

Now let’s take a look at some of the songs Sarkodie and EL had done together :

You Go Kill Me

Dangerous

Pour Put Inside

The Chosen

Ayayaa Remix

This is just to mention a few, probably there are several others that are yet to be released. With all these tracks listed above, EL sang the choruses for Sarkodie’s Dangerous and You Go Kill Me and then rapped on the other three.

Sarkodie knowing the better person EL is at singing choruses, will never accept that EL is a better rapper than he is. He will not dispute the fact that EL is a good rapper but then, what he can murder over is accepting the fact that EL is a better rapper than he is.

Anyway, EL also thinks Sarkodie is also no match for him in the rap game. Let’s see what 2017 has in stock for these two great rappers.