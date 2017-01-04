We’ll demonstrate if not paid – GETfund contractors to gov’t

Business News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: GhanaWeb

play videoSome of the contractors lamented over the undue delay in payment

The Ghana Education Trust fund contractors association have threatened to embark on a nationwide demonstration if government fails to meet their two-day ultimatum. About 30 of GETfund contractors gathered at the premises of the ministry of finance to demand the money owed them.

Some of the contractors lamented over the undue delay in payment, adding that their creditors are press ganging them to pay back the loans they contracted to execute their projects.

In a rather brief and unofficial meeting with Deputy Minister of Finance Ato Forson, President of the GETfund contractors association, Emmanuel Asoma, revealed that the Deputy Minister said the money due them which is GHC106, 000 has been paid in full.

“He called me and told me the money has been paid” Emmanuel Asoma noted



Aggrieved by this, the contractors said government owe them more than Ghc 300, 000,000 spanning beyond six months,



“We will lock-down the Getfund office if government fails to pay us” one contractor said.

According to Daniel Tanor a contractor, both President and vice have issued directives for the monies to be paid but the finance ministry is refusing to heed to the instruction.

Deputy Managing director at the GETFund office Stephen Baffoe said management is still in talk with the controller and accountant general to have the monies paid.