Vibe Squad present ‘Fabom’ ft. Bisa Kdei

Source: Vibe Squad PR

UK based Afrobeats Trio Vibe Squad kicks off 2017 with the fun-filled ‘Fabom’ single

The energetic and vibrant trio combine their Afrobeats flavour with Bisa KDei’s renowned Ghanaian High Life sound

The two camps have joined forces to bring us the Stino produced ‘Fabom’, which means “Join” in Twi dialect, their native language. Group member, Wizzy adds his Francophone flare to this track to give an international appeal to the song

Bisa KDei is currently Ghana’s HighLife artiste of the year and this collaboration with Vibe Squad proves to the world that no matter where you reside, Ghanaians will always connect to create something magical as far as music is concerned.

Vibe Squad has a lot for the world and ‘Fabom’ with Bisa KDei is just a snippet of the whole fun-packed energy from their camp.

The trio reunited in late 2016 to return to the music scene and ‘Fabom’ is hot on the heels of ‘Ariana (Bokor)’ and ‘Emergency’ to illustrate just how versatile Vibe Squad truly is.

Watch video below: