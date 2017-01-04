US Speaker Of The House Stops Lawmaker’s Son From Dabbing During Father’s Swearing In

At the swearing-in ceremony of a US lawmaker, a teen who attempted dabbing for the camera got stopped by Paul Ryan, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Roger Marshall was commemorating his swearing-in with a family portrait when it was interrupted as Marshall’s son raised his arm toward his face.

It was clear Ryan did not know the Internet’s dance craze.

“Do you want to put your hand down?” the newly re-elected Speaker asked the young man. “Are you going to sneeze?”

After the photo, the dabber can be heard telling Ryan: “Don’t worry about it.”

Congressman Marshall gave an update on his son by tweeting to Ryan that his son had been grounded.

Ryan later poked fun at himself and joked about the moment on Twitter.





