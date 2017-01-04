Transfer window 2017 live online: Ghanaian Players Only

Transfers of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: Various

2017-01-04

Soccer TransfersTransfers

Live coverage of the 2016/2017 winter transfer market for Ghanaian players: The latest news on all the big rumours, offers and signings today, Wednesday 04/01/2017.

Rumours

  • Godfred Donsah: Bologna(Italy I) to Torino(Italy I) -Gazzetta dello Sport
  • Jordan Ayew: Aston Villa(England, II) to Swansea(England, I)
  • Jordan Ayew: Aston Villa(England, II) to Shanghai SIPG(China, I)
  • Isaac Cofie: Genoa(Italy, I) to TSG Hoffenheim (Germany, I) -Tuttosport
  • Michael Essien: _____ to Trabzonspor (Turkey, I) -Calcionews24
  • Dauda Mohammed Kotoko(Ghana, I) to Anderlecht(Belgium I) -JoyFM
  • Jonathan Mensah Anzhi Makhachkala(Russia, I) to Columbus Crew (USA, I) -Joy Sports
  • Raphael Dwamena: Lustenau(Austria, II) to Austria Wien(Austria I)

    Confirmed

  • Philemon McCarthy Dreams FC(Ghana, I) to Hapoel Afula (Israeli, I)
  • Saliw Babao: Sekondi Hasaacas(Ghana, I) to Dynamo Brest(Belarus, I)

