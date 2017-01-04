Transfer window 2017 live online: Ghanaian Players Only

Transfers of Wednesday, 4 January 2017
Source: Various
2017-01-04
Transfers
Live coverage of the 2016/2017 winter transfer market for Ghanaian players: The latest news on all the big rumours, offers and signings today, Wednesday 04/01/2017.
..
Rumours
Godfred Donsah: Bologna(Italy I) to Torino(Italy I) -Gazzetta dello Sport
Jordan Ayew: Aston Villa(England, II) to Swansea(England, I)
Jordan Ayew: Aston Villa(England, II) to Shanghai SIPG(China, I)
Isaac Cofie: Genoa(Italy, I) to TSG Hoffenheim (Germany, I) -Tuttosport
Michael Essien: _____ to Trabzonspor (Turkey, I) -Calcionews24
Dauda Mohammed Kotoko(Ghana, I) to Anderlecht(Belgium I) -JoyFM
Jonathan Mensah Anzhi Makhachkala(Russia, I) to Columbus Crew (USA, I) -Joy Sports
Raphael Dwamena: Lustenau(Austria, II) to Austria Wien(Austria I)
Confirmed
Philemon McCarthy Dreams FC(Ghana, I) to Hapoel Afula (Israeli, I)
Saliw Babao: Sekondi Hasaacas(Ghana, I) to Dynamo Brest(Belarus, I)