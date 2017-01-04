Transfer window 2017 live online: Ghanaian Players Only

Transfers of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: Various

2017-01-04

Transfers

Live coverage of the 2016/2017 winter transfer market for Ghanaian players: The latest news on all the big rumours, offers and signings today, Wednesday 04/01/2017.

..

Rumours

Godfred Donsah: Bologna(Italy I) to Torino(Italy I) -Gazzetta dello Sport

Jordan Ayew: Aston Villa(England, II) to Swansea(England, I)

Jordan Ayew: Aston Villa(England, II) to Shanghai SIPG(China, I)

Isaac Cofie: Genoa(Italy, I) to TSG Hoffenheim (Germany, I) -Tuttosport

Michael Essien: _____ to Trabzonspor (Turkey, I) -Calcionews24

Dauda Mohammed Kotoko(Ghana, I) to Anderlecht(Belgium I) -JoyFM

Jonathan Mensah Anzhi Makhachkala(Russia, I) to Columbus Crew (USA, I) -Joy Sports

Raphael Dwamena: Lustenau(Austria, II) to Austria Wien(Austria I)

Confirmed

Philemon McCarthy Dreams FC(Ghana, I) to Hapoel Afula (Israeli, I)

Saliw Babao: Sekondi Hasaacas(Ghana, I) to Dynamo Brest(Belarus, I)

