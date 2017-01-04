Supreme Court building renovated after 86 years

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Justice Georgina Theodora Wood at the sod cutting of the renovated Supreme court building

A rededication ceremony has been organized by the Judicial Service to mark the renovation of The Supreme Court Building after 86 years of its existence.

The Lady Chief Justice, Mrs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood speaking at the event revealed that the construction of the present Supreme Court Building with its large and elegant ionic columns began in 1927 and was completed in 1929.

The Supreme Court was in August 2016 shutdown for renovation which resulted in the Justices holding sittings in conference rooms and other available rooms depending on the nature of the cases.

The shift system in the delivery of justice at the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal for the past five months has finally ended.

The lady Chief Justice said the first building had only four main purpose court rooms but were the temples of justice from which some of the best and finest judicial minds and legal brains administered justice.

She said the current Supreme Court Building accommodates only Supreme court and the Criminal and Civil Divisions of the Court of Appeal.

‘The High Court’s which were located within the Supreme Court Building, together with others have been relocated to the 42 court rooms Law Court Complex’ she added.

The Chief Justice called on the Judicial Service Staff and Judges to preserve the newly renovated Supreme Court Complex.

This inconvinece has been brought to an end after the renovation work has been conpleted and inaugurated by the chief Justice Mrs, Georgina Theodora Wood.

According to her, this is the first major renovation exercise carried out on the colonial edifice since 1929 and appealed to government to make funds available for the construction of more court buildings in the country.