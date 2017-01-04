Sports Ministry approves $3.4m budget for AFCON 2017

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Nii Lante Vanderpuye has confirmed US$3.4 million as budget for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Outgoing Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has confirmed US$3.4 million as Black Stars budget for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

According to Minister his outfit slashed $5.4m budget presented by the Ghana Football Association for the tournament by $2m after consultation with the Finance Ministry.

The budget includes team’s training tour of UAE where they will camp for 11 days at the Al Ain training centre. Also factored in are bonuses and appearance fees for the players who will make the 23-man squad.

“The Ghana Football Association presented a budget for the AFCON and it was $5.4 million but we have slashed it,” Vanderpuye said.

“We have now approved a budget of $3.4 million for the tournament.”

Ghana open their campaign at the tournament on 17 January against Uganda before facing Egypt and Mali in Group D.

The team is currently in Dubai preparing for the start of the competition, They have been tasked to end long wait for the title after missing out on the previous edition to Ivory Coast.

