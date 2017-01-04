Sherifa Gunu announces new single Salamatu

Music of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-01-04

Sherifa Gunu

Singer and Dagbon princess Sherifa Gunu is set for the release of her last single Salamatu, off her forthcoming album with the same name.

A rhythmic afro tune, it celebrates the uniqueness in African names. Sheriff submits that the single espouses values of African women; beauty and virtue.

She further adds that, her target for this song is not only to her fans in Ghana but all across the globe.

With three albums to her credit, the singer is also a 2013 Hiplife Dance Championship finalist, and has been associated with Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Amakye Dede, Craig David, Efya, Kwabena Kwabena, King Ayisoba among others.