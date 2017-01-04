Save your monies for my shows and not recharge cards for VGMA – Worlasi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Worlasi

One of the biggest Ghanaian music discoveries of 2016 and one to watch in 2017 according to DJ Rita Ray’s new year music review on the BBC, Worlasi, has asked his fans for just one favour this year.

The musician whose rise has been quite astronomical due to his unadulterated arts sense has admonished his fans to save their monies for a number of musical concerts he has lined up for this year instead of buying recharge cards just to vote for him in Ghana’s biggest awards scheme, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

WorlArmy abeg make you no use your credit vote gimme 4 VGMA.Ago organise some shows this year save the credit money buy tickets.THANK YOU. — WorlasiGh (@worlasigh) January 3, 2017

Quite an indisputable fact that Worlasi whose works have been hugely accepted thus earning him a solid place in the hearts of many would earn a spot on the Discovery of the year category at the upcoming awards scheme, the artist looks far beyond that.