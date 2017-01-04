Sammy Baah quits Pluzz FM, joins Drive Team on Okay FM

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Samuel Atuobi Baah

Deep throat information available to www.nydjlive.com indicates that astute entertainment radio show host with Accra based Pluzz FM, Samuel Atuobi Baah well known as Sammy Flex has said goodbye to the media outfit he has been working with for the past few years.

The radio presenter we are informed joins the drive team of Okay FM which is headed by award winning broadcast journalist and tourism ambassador Gilbert Aggrey also known as Abeiku Santana.

Sammy Baah who had been off air for while due to an ongoing restructuring at Pluzz FM in a post on Facebook explained the need not to keep mute over ongoing issues since it would be unfair to those who follow him.

According to him, the station was being relocated to the West Hills Mall and was also “going through managerial restructuring”

However, we (www.nydjlive.com) are informed Pluzz FM has new owners and has as part of new measures put on hold all programmes till further notice.

Sammy Baah carved himself an enviable spot as an entertainment show host with AM Pluzz.

It is unknown which show he will eventually take up with the Despite Group outfit but as it stands, he is a member of the Drive on Okay FM team.

