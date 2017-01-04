Russian businesses to explore opportunities in Ghana

Leaders of Russian business and industries hope to strike corporate deals with local Ghanaian partners and strengthen economic cooperation in the region during the Russian-African Forum (RAF 2017), scheduled for March 13 to 14 in Accra.

Organizers of the the forum say the event would be arranged as “an exclusive business event where senior executives meet for high level negotiations and interaction in the headquarters of major industry players.”

The economy of Ghana is one of the fast growing in the region. The key focus of the country is to meet the ever growing demand for housing, power, infrastructure, skills development, food safety and trade development to supply the domestic market with consumer goods.

Russian companies have developed a vast expertise in those areas and are ready to participate in infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture and other projects. Russian business sees Ghana as a promising business partner, the statement said.

Topics to be highlighted at the business programme of the RAF 2017 Ghana, include Energy projects, power generation, transmission equipment and power engineering services.

Others are transportation, which would discuss motor vehicles, buses, and construction machinery, railway transport and equipment; aeroplanes and related equipment, passengers and cargo ships and vessel engineering, procurement and construction of transport, power and pipeline infrastructure.

The rest are Food safety to cover chemicals and fertilizers, grain storage, machinery, food processing, Oil and gas production, handling and services equipment, Mining exploration and equipment and Financial and legal services.

During the Forum, participants would explore some of the key topical issues facing the industry, drawing on the latest information and feedback from companies in the cutting edge. There would also be business visits organised by Ghanaian companies to increase knowledge and share experiences of business and investment developments in the region.

The first meeting of the Russian-African Forum took place in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on January 27-31, 2015. Leading Russian export companies and business representatives from Kenya and Rwanda joined in the discussion of cooperation opportunities in the East African region.

The second Russian-African Forum was held in 2015 in the city of Ekaterinburg, the industrial heart of Russia as an integral part of the international industrial fair Innoprom, supported by the Ministry of Trade and the Industry of the Russian Federation.

The Russian-African Forum 2016 held in Tanzania in April, hosted a large group of Russian government representatives, industrialists and business tycoons headed by the Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, for a mission to a continent widely reputed for its vibrant and steadfast improvement in business environment.

–

Source: GNA