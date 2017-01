Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: extremegh.com

2017-01-04

E.L

EL always comes up with various surprises for his fans. First, it was a ‘pineapple’ hairstyle which he had kept for over 2 years.

Now, he has new tattoos on his arms.

The rapper had a very good 2016 and seeks to make things better in 2017.

Here are photos of his tattoos: