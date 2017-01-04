Rawlings condemns NDC, NPP clashes at Suhum

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has condemned reports of violent clashes between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Suhum in the Eastern Region on Monday, January 3.

The former President said in a statement that reports of pre-election and post-election intimidation and violence have to be properly investigated by the police and the culprits brought to book.

“It is important that the police investigate the root cause of the violence and apprehend and prosecute all responsible. People should not be allowed to take the law into their hands in the name of politics,” Mr. Rawlings President said.

According to the reports, supporters from both parties who suffered injuries are being treated at the Suhum Government Hospital.