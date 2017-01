play videoThe AM Show airs on weekdays from 6am – 9am

Host Roland Walker engaged spokesperson for Ghana’s President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on a range of issues on the Tuesday edition of the show.

Mustapha Hamid spoke on the transition process, the likely composition of Nana Akufo-Addo’s government and how the president-elect hopes to manage the expectations of Ghanaians in the next four years.