Pause infrastructural developments – Ayikoi Otoo to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

The incoming Akufo-Addo government has been advised by a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to halt all infrastructural projects in order to advance other developmental reforms.

Nii Ayikoi Otoo holds the opinion that the new government should put a “temporary stop to infrastructural developments”.

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has promised to continue projects started by the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, but Mr Otoo wants speedy action to be taken on the economy instead.

In a Facebook post on Monday, December 2 he stated: “To me, all the new government needs to do is to put a temporary stop to infrastructural developments, guarantee loans for the private sector to enable them start the one-district-one-factory [policy], remove the taxes and levies at the ports to enable goods flow in, including rice, sugar, and flour.”

Further, the former Attorney General wants government to “convince the commercial banks to reduce their interest rates, including non-bank financial institutions”.

For him, the Akufo-Addo-led government must also “reduce corporate taxes and renegotiate IMF/World Bank agreements, and within a short time, it will stabilise the economy and create jobs”.