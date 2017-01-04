General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

Parliament of Ghana

Ghana’s parliament reconvenes today, Wednesday 4 January, after the Christmas break.

High on the business agenda of the house is President John Mahama’s last State of the Nation address on Thursday, 5 January, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday 7 January.

It is, however, not clear if the business of the house will include the passage of the Right to Information Bill, which is billed for its third reading on the floor.

That bill has been before parliament for over a decade. Prior to parliament’s recess, the majority side said it hoped the bill could be passed before the end of the year.