Parking plans for Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

File photo

The transition team has outlined vehicle parking arrangements for dignitaries and invited guests who will be attending the inaugural ceremony of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday January 7, 2017.

In total, over 6,000 guests including foreign diplomats and other heads of state, are expected to attend the ceremony at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, 3 January in connection with preparations ahead of the ceremony, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, spokesperson of the New Patriotic Party’s side of the transition team, outlined measures to ensure a smooth exercise as far as movement of vehicles and parking is concerned.

He said: “Members of Parliament will park at parliament and will be chauffeured there (Black Stars Square). There will be other transportation arrangements for other sub-groups as follows:

“Holders of red card accreditation tags, which would include heads of states and delegations, will have access to the Independence Square for parking. Holders of blue accreditation tags, which include guests of the president and the vice president, will have access. Green tags, which includes chiefs, senior politicians, statesmen and women across the political divide will get access.

“Holders of yellow accreditation tags will have access to parking at the Accra Sports Stadium and then they will be chauffeured there. Holders of black stickers will be given access to parking at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park and they will also be chauffeured there.

“There will be buses available at the stadium, the Children’s Park to chauffeur guests to the Black Star Square so we ask everybody to kindly comply to make transportation easier. Police and the MTTD will be on standby to provide assistance.”