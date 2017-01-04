Our strike is legal – State Attorneys to gov't

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

State attorneys have debunked claims they are embarking on an illegal strike.

The lawyers who have been on a sit-down strike for two months now are demanding better conditions of service and the implementation of their pension scheme.

Government has threatened to relieve them of their post if they fail to call off the strike.

But the workers have been adamant to comply with the directive from the Attorney General’s office.

The national President of the Association of State Attorneys, Francisca Teye-Mensah told Starr News the strike is a legal one.

“We have been on legal strike. Our strike is not illegal as the chief director stated in his letter and for us to be on legal strike, we have to pass through some procedures under the labor act and have fulfill that statutory requirements and the two months that we have been on strike, the parties have refused to sit down with us to dialogue and find a solution to our problem…the legal service board and the attorney general have refused to enforce the law which will help us to get pension only to serve us with this letter to vacate our post, adding that we are on illegal strike….this letter has no legal base”.