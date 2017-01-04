Operation find journalist dead or alive launched in Kumasi

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

Listowell Yesu Bukarson in a handshake with 72-year old mother of missing journalist

The Press Foundation has launched an operation dubbed“OperationFindDaasebreDeadOrAlive” as part of efforts in finding out the whereabouts of the missing Kumasi-based Journalist with Ashh Fm Daasebre Ajei Dwamena.

A statement issued and signed by the Executive Director of the foundation Listowell Yesu Bukarson, indicates that the foundation is saddened by the disappearance of the journalist for nearly three weeks now.

It also expresses disappointment in the silence of the security agencies on the search so far stating that it is deafening.

“TPF is saddened by the sudden disappearance of Kumasi-based Ash Fm journalist, Daasebre Ajei Dwamena. We are also shocked at the lackadaisical attitude of the security agencies towards finding him, dead or alive. It’s been almost one month since Daasebre disappeared after casting his ballot at Akyremade in the Bekwai constituency of the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Wednesday, 7th December, 2016.

The Executive Director of the TPF visited and interacted with the family of Daasebre last week. It was clear that, they have no clue whatsoever about the whereabouts of Daasebre, as all they hinged on was hope that he is found. The Press Foundation, will by this release want to state that, the silence of the security on the search, up till now is too deafening”

To this end, it called on all media institutions to get involved in the fight for the search of Daasebre as a commitment to journalism.