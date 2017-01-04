Opare-Ansah led thugs to my house – Suhum MCE

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

Fredrick Opare-Ansah

Municipal Chief Executive of Suhum, Margaret Ansah has accused Fredrick Opare-Ansah of orchestrating violent clashes between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area on Monday.

Some of the supporters who suffered life threatening injuries were sent to the Suhum Governmental Hospital for treatment.

Sammy Bankye, a communication member of the NDC at Suhum was allegedly attacked while in bed with his wife in his room and beaten to pulp.

Speaking on Okay FM in Accra, Madam Margaret Ansah said the violent nature of the Member of Parliament of the area is what has given his followers the impetus to attack supporters of the NDC.

“This is an MP whose stock in trade is to empower his supporters to attack people he perceives don’t support him. And he’s not shy to lead these attacks himself.

“I am saying this because, he led some thugs to my house a few days ago, but thank God I was not in the house at the time,” she alleged.

She alleged that Mr Opare-Ansah has been tormenting NDC executives in the area since the NPP won the general elections.

However, attempts to reach the MP for his comments on Madam Ansah’s allegation could not materialized as calls to his phones went unanswered.