Okyenhene to host President-elect Akufo-Addo

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Okyenhene

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Sunday January 8 be hosted by the Okyeman Traditional Council at Kyebi, his hometown.

The move, initiated by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, is to thank God for honouring Nana Akufo-Addo, an Akyem-Abuakwa royal, with electoral victory in the December 7 presidential poll.

The first expected public durbar to be attended by Nana Akufo-Addo as president will take place at the forecourt of the Ofori Panin Fie at Kyebi, in the East Akim municipality of the Eastern Region, where the paramount chiefs of the Okyeman Traditional Council, natives in the diaspora, the bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and party supporters will welcome the new president.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori, who made these known during the last Akwasidae celebration to all his sub-chiefs, asked them to join the proposed ceremony to render thanksgiving to God and offer prayers for Nana Akufo-Addo to serve the nation better in the next four years.

The Electoral Commission (EC), on 9th December 2016, declared the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, winner of the 2016 election. It was his third attempt at the presidency, beating incumbent John Dramani Mahama with 53.85 per cent of the valid votes cast as against Mr Mahama’s 44.40 percent.