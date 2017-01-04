NPP condemns NDC over Suhum clashes

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

NPP and NDC logo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing them of attacking NPP members in the Suhum municipality in the Eastern region.

Supporters of two main political parties clashed Monday night at Suhum leaving many injured.

The feud between the two main political rivals in the country started during the 2016 election which led to several clashes and injuries.

But the NPP is accusing its opponents for starting Monday’s attacks. According to the NPP, its members in Amenhia, a community near Suhum, gathered on Monday to celebrate the victory of the party in last December’s general elections.

However, during the celebration, an NDC pickup packed with thugs stormed the scene, and without provocation attacked and wounded the jubilant supporters.

A statement released and signed by Ayensu Stephen, a communications officer for the NPP in the Suhum constituency, said: “As law-abiding citizens, we reported the case to the Suhum Municipal Command and those wounded were issued with medical forms to seek medication at the Suhum Government Hospital.

“At the police station, these NDC thugs came there in an attempt to stop us from reporting the case to the police. Despite the disturbances they caused at the police station, not a single soul was arrested and detained by the police.

From the police station, they proceeded to the Suhum Government Hospital to further attack those who were seeking medication.

“At this point, our youth became fed up and resisted them with everything in them. We arrested some of the ringleaders and sent them to the police since they failed to carry out their duty. We were later informed by a reliable source that the Suhum crime officer had released or freed these…guys.”



“We completely condemn what took place yesterday.

The elections are over and NPP members have every right to organise victory parties because we convincingly won the 2016 elections. The little resistance we gave them yesterday should be enough lesson to them.

“We have a country to govern for the next four years. Such aggression and attacks are setbacks and we won’t entertain them further.

The people of Suhum deserve some peace and we must all project our efforts towards ensuring a peaceful municipality.”