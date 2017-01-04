NGO supports four schools in Western Region

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

Four schools in the Western Region have benefitted from Afiba Foundation, a non-governmental organization that seeks to support the needs of pupils in rural Ghana. The team led by Jesse Amoh Agyepong and Charles Mensah donated some building and educational materials including a desktop computer, roofing sheets, exercise books, note books, pens, pencils, mathematical set, desk, school bags among others.

The materials donated are to augment the education of the students.It also forms part of the Pencil4Purpose outreach program Speaking at the maiden event, Mr Agyepong,who is also a Marketing Consultant and a philanthropist indicated that education is key to nation building and it has always been the deepest desire of his family to extend support to children who study in very deprived settings mostly in rurual Ghana.

He indicated that Pencil4Purpose will not just be about donations however a platform that will enable beneficiary kids to express themselves and work towards their ambitions. “We all have a dream and we spend each day working towards it. Sometimes all it takes is to be guided in nurturing these potentials.

We will work with our partners to create the right platform to identify and harness the dreams of many of these amazing children” Charles Mensah also a co-founder spoke about his perosonl life story which relates to the dreams of the foundation.“Those of us who made little out of nothing believe that the kids of today can build greatness out of the little support we give.

That is why we are supporting them with learning materials today in order to make a positive difference in their future”. Beneficiary schools included Esiama SDA School, Esiama Catholic school, Ampain Primary and Nzulezo Primary school. The Chief of Nzulezo and Heads of the 3 beneficiary schools expressed their profund gratitude to the foundation and its partners for the gesture.

The donation was supported by Jay Kay Global (Nataraj), Ramel Business Services, Niorak Advertising, Trust Consult limited, Deq Change Foundation, StepUp Ghana, The Hud Group, Infinity Advertising and AdMedia Limited supported the foundation in the kind gesture.

Jesse Agyepong also thanked few persons who contributed immeasurably to the project including Gina Amevade , Mrs Maame Ilo, Belinda Brown, Emelia Lutterodt, Kwamena Budu, Jennifer Sackey, Gwendoline Okawabi and all other volunteers. Afiba foundation is focused on empowering under privileged young women and children in communities through its Women-in-micro-enterprise program and Pencil4Purpose.