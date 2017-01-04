New results available to us indicates that we won the elections but…Akamba

Politics of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: Rashid obodai Provencal

A Deputy National Organizer of the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Captain Joshua Hamidu Akamba has asserted that the party did not lose the 2016 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with sit in host on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm Kwabena Agyapong, he said, the margin that the NPP won the election was not a proper margin however; they will not hold the country to ransom or litigate the matter.

He said, very soon, we will come out with our findings and Ghanaians will see what happened. But we will put in measures to prevent such incidents in future elections.’’

When asked if the results available to them could have had any significant impact on the declared results, he said, ‘’that is what I think. I think it would have made a very significant impact on the declared results. The NPP themselves know.’’

The host in a fellow up question asked if the NDC would have lost but with a slim margin per the results they have, he [Akamba] answered saying, we would have won the polls.

According to him, a team is working on the pink sheets and from what they’ve gathered so far, the NDC would have won the elections.

‘’A team is working on the collation sheets and when we are done, we will make the findings public so Ghanaians will know what went wrong…But we would also want Ghana to move forward. We will not organize a demonstration at Obra Spot to hold this country at ransom. We will give Nana Addo the opportunity to blame us or have excuses if he’s unable to fulfill his promises. We will rather help him to achieve whatever he is going to achieve for Ghanaians to benefit. So for us as a party, we will come out and make our findings clear to Ghanaians, state our position on the matter and what we want is that, we want Ghana to move forward.’’

He stressed that the NDC never lost the elections and that alone has made him happy adding ‘’we will come back strong as a party and win the next elections.’’

The NDC lost the presidential polls to the NPP polling only 44.40% against 53.85% of candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

They also lost the Majority in Parliament to the NPP who managed to win about 171 seats.