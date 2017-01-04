MustWatch: Medikal,Kwamz&Flava,Edem, Eugy performance at Muse Live concert

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

The just ended concert dubbed Muse Live Concert held at the World Trade Centre (WTC) witnessed brilliant performances as artistes thrilled patrons.

Artistes billed to perform on the night included; Kwamz&Flava, Medikal, Edem, Eugy, Mzvee, Feli Nuna and other talented artistes.

Blagogee.com brings to readers and its subscribers performances of artistes who graced the stage with their energetic performance.

Hosted by Accra-based Live FM’s Antoine Mensah with Dj Nii Ayi Tagoe on his turntables also thrilled patrons on the night.

Watch video below: