Mensah completes move to Columbus Crew in MLS

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: Goal.com

2017-01-04

Jonathan Mensah (R) at the Under 20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009

The Ghana international has completed a switch to the MLS and will relocate upon his return from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Major League Soccer outfit Columbus Crew have confirmed the acquisition of Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah.

The 26-year-old joins the Black and Gold from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala as a Designated Player via a Discovery Signing.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of central defender Jonathan Mensah as a Designated Player,” Crew sporting director and head coach Gregg Berhalter told the club’s official website.

“Jonathan is a physically dominant central defender who at a young age has already proven himself on the world’s biggest stage.

“We look forward to him making an immediate impact in Columbus.”

Mensah made 19 appearances, involving 16 starts and one assist, for Anzhi, whom he joined from French Ligue 1 side Evian TG in February last year.

“One of our off-season priorities was to sign a second Designated Player that has the ability to make an impact both on and off the field,” Berhalter added.

“With Jonathan’s vast playing experience and strong character, we believe he will fit into our club nicely.

“We are pleased that Jonathan chose Columbus as a place to continue his development.”

Mensah has also played for Granada in Spain, Udinese in Italy, South African outfit Free State Stars and local club Ashanti Gold.

The central defender, who featured at the 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cups, has 51 caps for Ghana, scoring once.

He is expected to be in action for the Black Stars at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.