MEMHREP Congratulates President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo

For those of us in Mensah Mental Rehabilitation Project (MEMHREP) we are extremely



thrilled by your victory in the December 2016 general elections.

Accept our heartiest congratulations on your magnificent success. Per your conviction



not to discriminate against any single Ghanaian, we pray that your government would



give priority attention to mental health issues in the country.

Currently, there is a steadily rise in the number of people thrown on the streets as



a result of mental illness; and MEMHREP as an NGO has been providing care and support



for these mentally-challenged people.

Whilst wishing you the best of luck, MEMHREP is of the view that the ability of Ghana



to attract more investors to the country will greatly depend on how your government



supports NGOs to rid off our cities of the mentally-challenged persons.

Once again, congratulations and we look forward to working with you.

Long Live Ghana!



Long Live H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo!!



Long Live MEMHREP !!!

