Leaked sex tape of suspected motorbike thief goes viral

A leaked sex tape involving a suspected motorbike thief and a lady believed to be his girlfriend in Wa has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The exact location and day the one minute and a second video was taken is still under wraps, but residents of the Muslim dominated Wa township are still in shock as to why the young man in question will take such a video while engaging in the act.

In the said video, the man only identified as Njo is seen engaging on hot sexual bouts with the fair lady identified as Rahi who is seen groaning in ecstasy.

The motive for the tape filmed by the man at the centre of the controversy is not immediately known but reports suggest that both lovebirds have fled the Wa township after they were nearly attacked by some aggrieved youth of the area.

Ultimate Fm’s Musah Lansah who has been gauging the anger of residents disclosed that the case is yet to be reported to the police but they seem disgusted by the development and blame it on poor parental upbringing.

People who shared the video on WhatsApp platforms were flayed for sharing such an obscene video while others were removed from group platforms in the heat of most discussions in Wa centered on the leaked sex tape.